UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Dec 10

BUCHAREST, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

ROMANIA GOVERNMENT HEADED FOR PARLIAMENT MAJORITY

Exit polls showed Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta’s alliance won a clear victory in a Sunday election, putting him in a strong position in a power struggle with the rightist president.

PARTIAL RESULTS

Romania’s central electoral bureau will announce partial results of Sunday’s vote at 0800, 1200, 1600 and 1800 GMT.

FOREIGN TRADE DATA

The National Statistics Board will release foreign trade data for October At 0800 GMT.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania’s finance ministry tenders 500 million lei ($142.62 million) in one-year treasury bills.

ROMANIA WITHDRAWS AMBASSADOR FROM SYRIA BECAUSE OF WAR

Romania has withdrawn its ambassador and most of its embassy staff from Syria due to growing concerns over security in Damascus, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

ROMANIA JAN-OCT ENERGY PRODUCTION FALLS 2.1 PCT Y/Y

Romania’s energy production was down 2.1 percent on the year in January-October, and imports dropped 2.2 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies recovered early losses on Friday after solid U.S. employment data boosted risk appetite, while Polish bonds hit fresh record highs on strong demand.

OMV IN TALKS ON RWE‘S NABUCCO GAS STAKE

Austrian energy group OMV may buy German utility RWE’s stake in the Nabucco gas pipeline project that aims to bring Caspian supplies to Europe.

CFR

Romania’s state-owned railway infrastructure operator CFR recorded profit of 58.4 million lei in the first nine months, from a loss of 18.1 million lei in the same period of last year.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

GAS EXPORTS

Romania will export natural gas to other EU states from the second half of next year through backhaul transactions, said energy regulator ANRE president Niculae Havrilet.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

HIDROELECTRICA

Romania’s insolvent state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica sold power worth 36 million lei on the state-owned OPCOM physical spot market last week.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 20

RETAIL

Retailer Mega Image, owned by Delhaize Group, plans to open 20 new stores in Romania this month, reaching a total of 193 units on the local market.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 16

