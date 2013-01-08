FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 8
January 8, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

INTEREST RATES

The central bank starts its 2-day meeting on interest rates. All 27 analysts polled by Reuters from Dec. 28 to Jan. 2 expect the bank to cut the key rate to 4.00 percent on Wednesday.

EURO ADOPTION

Poland should join the euro zone as soon as possible to be in the “core” of European Union and fully benefit from the membership in the Union, Dariusz Rosati, the head of the parliamentary public finance committee, told Gazeta Wyborcza.

Separately, the head of European integration at the National Bank of Poland, Tomasz Ciszak, told the Rzeczpospolita daily that Poland should not rush to adopt the euro.

Ciszak, who said he was presenting his personal opinion and not the position of the central bank, added that Poland’s preparations should allow it to enter ERM-2 in 2017 and join the euro zone in 2020.

PENTA

Private equity fund Penta Investments does not plan to sell its Polish assets in 2013 and 2014, the fund’s investment director Jozef Janov told the Parkiet daily. Penta’s Polish portfolio includes retailer Empik Media and Fashion.

PBG

Construction company PBG has asked the state industrial agency ARP to stop considering its motion for state support of 200 million zlotys ($63.50 million), Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported, citing an advisor of the company’s board, Jacek Balcer.

Balcer added that the decision was motivated by progress in PBG’s negotiation on a deal with creditors.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1497 Polish zlotys)

