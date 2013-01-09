FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 9
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

INTEREST RATES

The central bank to announce its monthly rate decision. All 27 analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to cut the key rate by 25 basis points to 4.00 percent.

TPSA

Poland’s top telecoms group is seeking an advisor for a possible sale of its internet portal, two sources tell Reuters, as it struggles with competition from other mobile operators and an economic slowdown.

COAL MINES

Polish coal mines booked a combined net profit of 1.7 billion zlotys ($538.5 million) last year, writes Rzeczpospolita.

TELECOMS

The Polish telecoms market’s combined revenue will fall 2.5 percent this year to 47.2 billion zlotys, Rzeczpospolita says.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1572 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
