Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 10
January 10, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):

INTEREST RATES

Poland’s central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.0 percent on Wednesday, as expected, but surprised markets by announcing that monetary easing may be coming to an end.

The zloty firmed 0.8 percent on the central bank’s statements and its policymakers’ remarks.

ENERGA IPO

Poland is seeking legal advisers for the stock market debut of its No.4 utility Energa, the treasury said on Wednesday.

PSE OPERATOR

Poland’s grid company PSE Operator plans to spend around 10 billion zlotys ($3.2 billion) in 2013-2017 on investment to revamp its infrastructure, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted PSE’s spokesperson as saying.

ALIOR BANK

UBS investment bank will help Carlo Tassara Group find a buyer for its remaining 34-percent stake in the Polish mid-sized lender, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1314 Polish zlotys)

