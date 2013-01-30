FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 30
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 7:00 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    PEKAO STAKE SALE
    Italy's UniCredit said on Tuesday it would sell a
up to 9.1 percent in its Polish unit Pekao to institutional
investors through an accelerated book building process.
 
    UniCredit added it would fold its Baltic state operations
into regional headquarters in Latvia, closing branches in
Estonia and Lithuania. 
    
    INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
    Poland's new fund designed to support economic recovery and
growth by investing in large infrastructure projects will start
operating in the second quarter, a minister told Reuters.
 
    
    KGHM 
    Polish copper miner did not win the exploration licence in
Kazakhstan, while its key foreign asset - the Chilean Sierra
Gorda copper project to launch in 2014 - may cost it 25 percent
more than earlier planned, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
reported.
    
    COAL PRODUCERS
    Polish coal producers may earn 0.3 billion zlotys ($96.4
million) less this year than in 2012 due to lower prices, daily
Parkiet reported.
    
    LOT 
    Restructuring of Poland's loss-making air carrier may
include capital changes inside the group, daily Puls Biznesu
quoted deputy treasury minister Rafal Baniak as saying.
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
