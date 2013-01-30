Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 30

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): PEKAO STAKE SALE Italy's UniCredit said on Tuesday it would sell a up to 9.1 percent in its Polish unit Pekao to institutional investors through an accelerated book building process. UniCredit added it would fold its Baltic state operations into regional headquarters in Latvia, closing branches in Estonia and Lithuania. INFRASTRUCTURE FUND Poland's new fund designed to support economic recovery and growth by investing in large infrastructure projects will start operating in the second quarter, a minister told Reuters. KGHM Polish copper miner did not win the exploration licence in Kazakhstan, while its key foreign asset - the Chilean Sierra Gorda copper project to launch in 2014 - may cost it 25 percent more than earlier planned, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported. COAL PRODUCERS Polish coal producers may earn 0.3 billion zlotys ($96.4 million) less this year than in 2012 due to lower prices, daily Parkiet reported. LOT Restructuring of Poland's loss-making air carrier may include capital changes inside the group, daily Puls Biznesu quoted deputy treasury minister Rafal Baniak as saying. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX