FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's Investcorp H1 net profit soars
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bahrain
January 30, 2013 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

Bahrain's Investcorp H1 net profit soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based alternative investment manager Investcorp said profits for the first half of fiscal year 2013 soared on the back of increased fee income and profitable exits at its investment portfolio.

Investcorp made a net profit of $39.2 million in the first half of fiscal year 2013, it said in a statement on Wednesday, compared with $5.2 million a year earlier.

Fee income for the period rose 80 percent to $147.6 million, Investcorp said, driven by strong acquisition and placement activity. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.