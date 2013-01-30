FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP reorganises core oil and gas production unit
January 30, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

BP reorganises core oil and gas production unit

Tom Bergin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - BP said it was reorganizing its core oil and gas production unit, continuing a move back to the model it had before the Gulf of Mexico oil spill and helping free Chief Executive Bob Dudley from direct oversight of drilling operations.

Lamar McKay, Head of the Upstream division, which finds and pumps oil and gas, told staff in a series of emails, seen by Reuters, that he planned nine senior role changes, and that BP’s head of safety, would also be retiring.

A spokesman confirmed the emails, which were sent on Tuesday, and said the changes reflected McKay’s desire to put together his own leadership team for the division which is responsible for most of BP’s profits.

