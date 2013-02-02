FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six injured when plane goes off runway at Rome airport
February 2, 2013 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

Six injured when plane goes off runway at Rome airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 2 (Reuters) - An ATR-72 turboprop plane of Romania’s Carpatair airline went off the runway upon landing in strong winds at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport on Saturday, injuring six people, two seriously, an airport official said.

The official said the two suffered contusions and were taken to hospital, one by helicopter.

The airport was hit by strong winds on Saturday night, with only one runway operational.

About 50 people were aboard the plane, which ended up in the grass, slightly inclined and with damaged landing gear. The airline is based in Timisoara, Romania. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Stephen Powell)

