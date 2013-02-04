FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 4
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 4, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    DEBT
    Poland's finance ministry offers PLN 1.0-2.0 billion zlotys
worth of treasury bills at a primary tender.
    
    CARRIER LOT
    Poland's troubled national carrier LOT will pick
its new chief executive on Monday, various media reported. Last
week Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the fate of his Treasury
Minister would depend on the success of the restructuring plan
that LOT must undertake in order to prevent bankruptcy.
    
    ASSECO
    Asseco Poland will post better financial results
for 2012 than for 2011, its chief executive Adam Goral was
quoted as saying by daily Parkiet. Goral added, however, that
2013 will be a difficult year for the IT sector.
    
    BUILDERS
    Prosecutors have charged executives who worked for nine
construction companies, including several multinationals, of
illegal price fixing to win European-funded road-building
contracts, court documents seen by Reuters show. 
            
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 3.0966 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.