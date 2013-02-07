FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-ICAP starts 2013 on high after slow year end
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 7, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-ICAP starts 2013 on high after slow year end

Luke Jeffs

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - ICAP lifted trading levels at the start of the year after a dip at the end of 2012 and said it expected to post annual profit in line with expectations, offering a boost to the broker under investigation for Libor fixing.

ICAP said on Thursday foreign exchange trading last month was up 22 percent on last year while bond trading rose 16 percent on January 2012.

In the three months to the end of December, electronic currency and bond trading fall 9 percent to a daily average of $664 billion.

The broker said it expects pre-tax profit for the year to 31 March 2013 to be within the current analyst range of 280 million to 305 million pounds ($428 million-$477 million).

“While December was even slower than expected, we’ve seen a marked improvement in trading volumes since the beginning of January across our entire business, although it is premature to tell if this is the start of a more sustained upturn,” said ICAP Chief Executive Michael Spencer.

ICAP, the world’s largest inter-dealer broker, said two weeks ago one of its subsidiaries was the subject of investigation by the Financial Services Authority in connection with the fixing of interest rates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.