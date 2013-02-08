FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 8
#Banks
February 8, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    BRE BANK 
    The lender, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank,
reports fourth-quarter earnings. Analysts expect its bottom line
to drop 14 percent to 244 million zlotys on souring loans.
    The Polish bank said it planned a dividend payout of around
a third of its 2012 profit. 
    
    EUROCASH
    Polish wholesaler and distributor Eurocash replaced
broadcaster TVN in Warsaw bourse's blue-chip index
WIG20, the bourse said in a statement on Thursday.
 
    
    EU BUDGET
    European Union leaders have agreed the broad lines of a deal
on the bloc's budget for 2014-2020 that would fix total EU
spending at 960 billion euros over the seven-year period.
 
    Poland is to get 72.4 billion euros in cohesion funds under
the newly proposed European Union's long-term spending plan, TVP
Info channel quoted its sources as saying.
    
    FOREIGN INVESTMENTS
    The probability of a sudden capital outflow from Poland is
not great and the country is in for an economic slowdown but not
recession, Andrzej Slawinski, head of the Polish central bank's
economic institute, told daily Rzeczpospolita.
    
    POLITICAL POLL
    Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) can count on a
25-percent support, six percentage points less than in the last
poll and just one percentage point above the main opposition
party Law and Justice (PiS), daily Gazeta Wyborcza quoted the
last reading of the CBOS poll.
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
