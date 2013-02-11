FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 11
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
February 11, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    KGHM 
    Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM should continue
to produce copper from its Polish mines at the current
production rate for another 30-40 years, a report by an
independent consultant prepared for the company shows.
 
    
    TVN 
    Poland's television advertising market should stop shrinking
in the second half of the year, the broadcaster's chief
executive tells Rzeczpospolita.
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.