Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 12

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): TPSA Poland's top telecoms group TPSA flagged a deep fall in 2013 revenue and another dividend cut, as the slowing economy and aggressive competition cut its fourth-quarter net profit to a third of what the market expected, it said on Tuesday. KGHM Polish copper miner plans to spend 20 billion zlotys on its foreign assets by 2018 to almost double its market value by the end of the decade, the company said on Monday. The state-controlled miner's supervisor board may decide on its 2013 budget on Thursday, daily Parkiet reported. KREZUS Krezus fund owned by Polish tycoon Roman Karkosik has bought 60 percent of Indonesian Pt. Jeanette Indonesia with an aim to expoit nickel deposits at the island of Seram in Indonesia's Maluku province, Krezus said in a statement. PKO BP Poland's top lender PKO BP is interested in co-financing investments to be carried out as part of the state investment programme, PKO's deputy chief executive Jakub Papierski was quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. PGNiG State-controlled Polish gas monopoly PGNiG plans to drill 13 shale gas wells in 2013, the company's deputy chief executive was quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. CURRENT ACCOUNT The central bank will publish December current account data for December at 1300 GMT.