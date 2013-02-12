FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 12
February 12, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    TPSA 
    Poland's top telecoms group TPSA flagged a deep
fall in 2013 revenue and another dividend cut, as the slowing
economy and aggressive competition cut its fourth-quarter net
profit to a third of what the market expected, it said on
Tuesday. 
    
    KGHM 
    Polish copper miner plans to spend 20 billion zlotys on its
foreign assets by 2018 to almost double its market value by the
end of the decade, the company said on Monday. 
    The state-controlled miner's supervisor board may decide on
its 2013 budget on Thursday, daily Parkiet reported.
    
    KREZUS 
    Krezus fund owned by Polish tycoon Roman Karkosik has bought
60 percent of Indonesian Pt. Jeanette Indonesia with an aim to
expoit nickel deposits at the island of Seram in Indonesia's
Maluku province, Krezus said in a statement.
    
    PKO BP 
    Poland's top lender PKO BP is interested in co-financing
investments to be carried out as part of the state investment
programme, PKO's deputy chief executive Jakub Papierski was
quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
    
    PGNiG 
    State-controlled Polish gas monopoly PGNiG plans to
drill 13 shale gas wells in 2013, the company's deputy chief
executive was quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT
    The central bank will publish December current account data
for December at 1300 GMT. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
