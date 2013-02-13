TABLE-Telenor Q4 results by division

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor reported the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by division for the fourth quarter. The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of Norwegian crowns). Q4 2012 Forecast* Q4 2011 Revenues Norway 6,517 6,472 6,391 EBITDA 2,710 2,642 2,194 Revenues Sweden 2,748 2,849 2,844 EBITDA 637 706 544 Revenues Denmark 1,468 1,453 1,713 EBITDA 273 299 369 Revenues Hungary 1,100 1,034 1,064 EBITDA 306 296 295 Revenues Mobile Serbia 686 690 736 EBITDA 274 258 283 Revenues Mobile Montenegro 126 133 142 EBITDA 49 53 57 Revenues Mobile DTAC 4,490 4,080 3,769 EBITDA 1,242 1,250 1,129 Revenues Mobile Digi 3,031 3,041 2,825 EBITDA 1,346 1,397 1,322 Revenues Mobile Grameen 1,584 1,648 1,705 EBITDA 856 861 930 Revenues Mobile Pakistan 1,421 1,362 1,343 EBITDA 610 524 551 Revenues India 810 830 936 EBITDA -327 -346 -582 Revenues Broadcast 1,679 1,732 1,754 EBITDA 455 504 471 Revenues Other 1,200 1,181 1,162 EBITDA -250 -107 -143 TOTAL REVENUES 25,990 25,533 25,433 TOTAL EBITDA, ADJUSTED 8,179 8,265 7,417 NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor ASA. (*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of 20 analysts. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)