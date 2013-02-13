FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 13, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Telenor Q4 results by division

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor reported
the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by division for the
fourth quarter.      
    The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier
and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of
Norwegian crowns).     
          
                           Q4 2012    Forecast*    Q4 2011     
 Revenues Norway            6,517       6,472       6,391     
 EBITDA                     2,710       2,642       2,194    
 Revenues Sweden            2,748       2,849       2,844     
 EBITDA                       637         706         544     
 Revenues Denmark           1,468       1,453       1,713     
 EBITDA                       273         299         369     
 Revenues Hungary           1,100       1,034       1,064    
 EBITDA                       306         296         295       
 Revenues Mobile Serbia       686         690         736     
 EBITDA                       274         258         283     
 Revenues Mobile Montenegro   126         133         142     
 EBITDA                        49          53          57     
 Revenues Mobile DTAC       4,490       4,080       3,769     
 EBITDA                     1,242       1,250       1,129    
 Revenues Mobile Digi       3,031       3,041       2,825   
 EBITDA                     1,346       1,397       1,322    
 Revenues Mobile Grameen    1,584       1,648       1,705     
 EBITDA                       856         861         930     
 Revenues Mobile Pakistan   1,421       1,362       1,343     
 EBITDA                       610         524         551     
 Revenues India               810         830         936     
 EBITDA                      -327        -346        -582    
 Revenues Broadcast         1,679       1,732       1,754    
 EBITDA                       455         504         471     
 Revenues Other             1,200       1,181       1,162   
 EBITDA                      -250        -107        -143    
 
 TOTAL REVENUES            25,990      25,533      25,433  
 TOTAL EBITDA, ADJUSTED     8,179       8,265       7,417  
           
NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor     
ASA.
    (*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of     
20 analysts.

 (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
