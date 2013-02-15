FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 15
February 15, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    RATE-SETTER VERDICT
    An appeals court is scheduled to decide at 0830 GMT on the
fate of one of the central bank policymaker, Jan Winiecki. 
    If it upholds a ruling by a lower court that Winiecki
libelled former central bank governor, Slawomir Skrzypek, the
hawkish rate setter will be forced to leave the Monetary Policy
Council.
    
    INFLATION
    Polish statistical office will release consumer inflation
data for January at 1300 GMT. 
    
    KGHM 
    The state-controlled copper miner plans no changes in the
management of its Canada-based unit KGHM International
, KGHM's deputy chief Adam Sawicki told daily Parkiet.
    KGHM may on Friday publish details of its 2013 budget.
    
    PGNiG 
    Poland's gas monopolist plans to cut the number of its
subsidiaries to 14 from the current 53 by consolidation or
sales, daily Parkiet quoted PGNiG's head Grazyna
Piotrowska-Oliwa as saying.
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
