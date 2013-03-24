FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
C.African Republic capital falls to rebels, Bozize flees- sources
#Africa
March 24, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

C.African Republic capital falls to rebels, Bozize flees- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGUI, March 24 (Reuters) - Rebels in Central African Republic seized control of the country’s riverside capital on Sunday, forcing embattled President Francois Bozize to flee into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, government officials said.

“The rebels control the town,” said presidency spokesman Gaston Mackouzangba. “I hope there will not be any reprisals.”

Government spokesman Crepin Mboli-Goumba said the Seleka rebels controlled all the strategic locations in the city.

A presidential advisor, who asked not to be named, said Bozize had crossed the Oubangi river into Congo on Sunday morning. (Reporting By Joe Bavier in Abidjan, Daniel Flynn and David Lewis in Dakar)

