Poland - Factors to Watch on March 26

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): EURO 62 percent of Poles are against adopting the euro, with 32 percent in favor of switching from the zloty, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted a poll by polster Homo Homini. CHEMICALS Polish chemicals maker Pulawy said on Monday it wanted to buy pesticide producer Organika-Sarzyna from local rival Ciech, without revealing the offered price. T-SYSTEMS A Polish arm of Deutsche Telekom's IT branch T-Systems wants to double its revenue in the coming years from last year's 258 million zlotys ($80 million) via takeovers, the head of T-Systems Polska was quoted by daily Puls Biznesu.