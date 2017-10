LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Barclays Plc is to host an investor call at the New York open to discuss the imminent sale of a contingent capital (CoCo) instrument, according to a market source.

Barclays is acting as global coordinator and structuring adviser, together with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo as joint bookrunners on the upcoming deal.