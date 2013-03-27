FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires ex-LIA head as vice chairman for MENA
March 27, 2013 / 10:55 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires ex-LIA head as vice chairman for MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it had appointed Rafik Nayed as vice chairman for the Middle East and North Africa.

Nayed, previously interim chief executive officer of the Libyan Investment Authority, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, will report to Ashok Aram, Deutsche Bank’s chief executive for the region, the bank said in an emailed statement.

Prior to LIA, Nayed was head of strategy and business development for Oilinvest Netherlands, and head of utilities and infrastructure at Amwal Investment Bank in Qatar. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

