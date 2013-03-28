MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 28

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, euro faint on euro zone worries
* Brent above $109 on demand revival hopes, Europe caps
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops to 8-wk low in profit-taking; Egypt recovers
* UN Security Council concerned Syria war spilling over into Golan
* Islamist leader threatens to oust Tunisian Prime Minister
* Former U.N. monitor Mood calls for Syria no-flight zone
* S&P upgrade belated but encouraging - Turkish finmin
* Russia criticises giving Arab summit seat to Syrian opposition
* Turkey’s GSD says considering sale of Tekstilbank
* Australia to end interbank rate-setting panel after Libor scandal
* Turkish lira eases after c.bank tightens liquidity
* Saudi prosecutor demands execution of Shi‘ite cleric
* Saudi’s illegal immigrants draw fear of “infiltrators”
* Egypt to import Libya oil, pay down energy debt
* Egypt catches divers cutting Internet cable amid disruptions
* Egypt could hold delayed election in October-Mursi
* Among Egypt firms, dollars and optimism in short supply
* Egypt’s wheat stocks enough for 85 days - cabinet report
* Centamin warns Egypt appeal may drag into 2014
* Egypt c.bank sells $38.4 mln at forex auction
* Egypt court overrules Mursi on sacking prosecutor general
* UAE approves $400 mln loan to Serbia, eyes airline deal
* MIDEAST MONEY-Dubai gears up for next, more modest boom
* Deutsche Bank hires ex-LIA head as vice chairman for MENA
* Dubai sets June crude OSP at 5-cent premium to DME Oman
* Dubai’s Arabtec appoints chief operating officer - statement
* Syrian opposition opens first embassy, says world lets it down
* Kuwait 10-month budget surplus at $60.5 billion
* Kuwait’s Agility sees $80 mln revenue from Iraq contract