MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 28

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, euro faint on euro zone worries

* Brent above $109 on demand revival hopes, Europe caps

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops to 8-wk low in profit-taking; Egypt recovers

* UN Security Council concerned Syria war spilling over into Golan

* Islamist leader threatens to oust Tunisian Prime Minister

* Former U.N. monitor Mood calls for Syria no-flight zone

* S&P upgrade belated but encouraging - Turkish finmin

* Russia criticises giving Arab summit seat to Syrian opposition

* Turkey’s GSD says considering sale of Tekstilbank

* Australia to end interbank rate-setting panel after Libor scandal

* Turkish lira eases after c.bank tightens liquidity

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi prosecutor demands execution of Shi‘ite cleric

* Saudi’s illegal immigrants draw fear of “infiltrators”

EGYPT

* Egypt to import Libya oil, pay down energy debt

* Egypt catches divers cutting Internet cable amid disruptions

* Egypt could hold delayed election in October-Mursi

* Among Egypt firms, dollars and optimism in short supply

* Egypt’s wheat stocks enough for 85 days - cabinet report

* Centamin warns Egypt appeal may drag into 2014

* Egypt c.bank sells $38.4 mln at forex auction

* Egypt court overrules Mursi on sacking prosecutor general

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE approves $400 mln loan to Serbia, eyes airline deal

* MIDEAST MONEY-Dubai gears up for next, more modest boom

* Deutsche Bank hires ex-LIA head as vice chairman for MENA

* Dubai sets June crude OSP at 5-cent premium to DME Oman

* Dubai’s Arabtec appoints chief operating officer - statement

QATAR

* Syrian opposition opens first embassy, says world lets it down

KUWAIT

* Kuwait 10-month budget surplus at $60.5 billion

* Kuwait’s Agility sees $80 mln revenue from Iraq contract