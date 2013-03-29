FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on March 29
#Market News
March 29, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
    
    BOURSE
    The Warsaw bourse is closed for Easter until April 2.
    
    INFLATION
    Polish central bank will publish its inflation projection
for March at 1300 GMT.
    Inflation may hit 0.6 percent in the summer after it already
slowed last month to its lowest level since October 2006, Polish
Finance Ministry's chief economist Ludwik Kotecki was quoted by
Gazeta Wyborcza daily as saying. 
    
    PKN ORLEN 
    Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen plans to pay a
dividend of 641.6 million zlotys ($197.3 million) or 1.5 zlotys
per share from its 2012 profits, the company said on Friday.
 
    
    LOT 
    The Polish airlines will lease its first ever A-330 Airbus
 after the Dreamliners it has bought last year from
Boeing have been grounded for security reasons, daily
Rzeczpospolita reported.
    
    PGNiG 
    A longer winter season urged the Poland's gas monopoly to
ask Russian Gazprom for a temporary hike in supply,
daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
     
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
