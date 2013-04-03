FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 3
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 3, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PENSION FUNDS
    The government is considering forcing private pension funds
to invest only on the stock exchange after it reduces the
contribution transferred to the funds from their clients'
salaries, writes Gazeta Wyborcza.

    TPSA 
    The telecoms group will likely send out invitations to
potential bidders for its Internet unit Wirtualna Polska later
this month, writes Dziennik.
    
    LOT 
    The airline's pilots are considering holding a strike to
protest over the proposed changes to their contracts, writes
Dziennik.
    The government wants to scrap a law forbidding the sale of a
majority stake in its flag carrier, hoping the prospect of
outright control will attract buyers for the airline, already on
life support. 
    
    

    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 3.2313 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.