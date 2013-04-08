UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on April 8

BUCHAREST, April 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania’s finance ministry tenders 600 million lei ($176.84 million) in two-year treasury bonds.

ROMANIA JAN-FEB ENERGY PRODUCTION DOWN 7.1 PCT Y/Y

Romania’s energy production fell 7.1 percent on the year in the first two months, with imports down 7.8 percent, as the pace of economic recovery was slow, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.

ROMANIA LAUNCHES SALE OF RAIL FREIGHT CARRIER CFR MARFA

Romania launched the sale of a majority stake in indebted, inefficient rail freight carrier CFR Marfa, as agreed under an IMF-led aid deal, setting a starting price of 797.1 million lei ($231.9 million).

CEE MARKETS

Poland’s zloty climbed on Friday on Asian inflows to its debt market, while Hungary’s forint held onto the previous day’s gains made after the central bank announced new stimulus plans.

BANK OF CYPRUS

Bank of Cyprus said on Sunday it was suspending its Romanian operations for two more weeks, until April 22, to negotiate with buyers interested to take over its local business, as part of its reorganisation under Cyprus’s international bailout deal. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

PETROM

Romania’s top oil and gas firm Petrom, majority-owned by Austria’s OMV, estimates an annual production of 6.5 billion cubic metres of gas at the Domino-1 well, the first deep water exploration well in Romanian waters located in the Neptun Block, 170 km offshore, jointly owned with ExxonMobil. Ziarul Financiar, Page 16

BANCA TRANSILVANIA

Bank of Cyprus currently owns a 5.2 percent stake in Romanian private lender Banca Transilvania. In December 2009, Cyprus’ biggest bank held a 9.7 percent stake in Banca Transilvania. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5