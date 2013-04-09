FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 9
April 9, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PLAY
    Poland's mobile operator Play could be interested in listing
its shares on the Warsaw bourse, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported
citing rumours among investment bankers and lawyers.
    Play's spokesman Marcin Gruszka told Dziennik that "all
scenarios are open".
    
    BANKING CONSOLIDATION
    There is no place for further significant mergers in
Poland's banking sector, the head of financial supervision
Andrzej Jakubiak told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
    He added that currently the level of consolidation in the
sector was optimal.
    Jakubiak also said that currently one small-sized listed
bank is for sale. He added that the bank is not among Poland's
10 largest banks.    
    
    OPOLE POWER PLANT
    Construction company Rafako that was in a
consortium to build two power blocks in Poland's south-western
city of Opole is analysing whether to open a legal case against
PGE after it dropped the $3.6 billion project, Parkiet
daily reported.
    The consortium to build Opole included also Polimex
 and Mostostal Warszawa, a unit of Spain's
Acciona.
    Parkiet added that PGE may issue its updated strategy on
April 18, citing sources close to the company.
    
    EMC 
    Czech investment fund Penta is in advanced talks to buy
healthcare provider EMC Instytut Medyczny, Puls
Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources.
    
    BGK
    The supervisory board of Poland's development bank BGK has
announced that the bank is looking for a new chief executive,
the bank said.      
        
    DEBT SUPPLY
    The finance ministry will release the supply for the
Thursday bond tender at 13.00 GMT.
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
