Finland tests interest for 10-year euro bond
April 9, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Finland tests interest for 10-year euro bond

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is testing investor interest for a 10-year euro bond at mid-swaps flat area on Tuesday morning having hired Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Nordea and RBS to manage the sale.

Finland’s last euro benchmark sold via syndication was a EUR4bn 1.625% September 2022 deal that priced at mid-swaps plus 3bp in August 2012.

That bond was bid at mid-swaps minus 10bp on announcement of the new supply, according to Reuters data.

Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Julian Baker

