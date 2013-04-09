Finland tests interest for 10-year euro bond

LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is testing investor interest for a 10-year euro bond at mid-swaps flat area on Tuesday morning having hired Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Nordea and RBS to manage the sale.

Finland’s last euro benchmark sold via syndication was a EUR4bn 1.625% September 2022 deal that priced at mid-swaps plus 3bp in August 2012.

That bond was bid at mid-swaps minus 10bp on announcement of the new supply, according to Reuters data.