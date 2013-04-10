FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria set issue EUR4.5bn via dual-tranche bond sale
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 4 years

Austria set issue EUR4.5bn via dual-tranche bond sale

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria will issue EUR4.5bn bonds via syndication on Wednesday, including a EUR3bn 10-year and EUR1.4bn 20-year issues, said a source close to the deal.

The eurozone sovereign, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA, earlier fixed the spread on the October 2022 issue at mid-swaps plus 8bp, the tight-end of plus 8-9bp guidance, and the May 2034 at mid-swaps plus 19bp, the wide-end of plus 18-19bp guidance.

Total orders reached EUR5.5bn when books closed, said the source.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank International will price the bonds later on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Alex Chambers)

