FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 11
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 11, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    RATES
    Poland central bank kept interest rates unchanged at their
all-time low of 3.25 percent and upheld its wait-and-see
approach in policy. 
    The bank should continue rate cuts, Deputy Finance Minister
Wojciech Kowalczyk told Puls Biznesu. 
    
    DEBT
    Poland offers 3.0-5.0 billion in fixed-rate bonds maturing
in 2013 and floating-rate bonds maturing in 2014.
    
    BANKS
    Nordea Bank plans to sell its businesses in
Poland, valued at 2.8-4.4 billion zlotys ($894 million-$1.40
billion), daily Parkiet reported. The valuation of Nordea Bank
Polska alone varies from 2.3 to 3.7 billion zlotys.  
    Poland's top lenders PKO BP and Pekao were
invited to the process. 
    
    KGHM, TAURON 
    KGHM and Tauron may consider scrapping their joint project
to build an 850-megawatt combined-cycle gas-fired plant for
around 3.5 billion zlotys, as analyses show that it may not be
profitable, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted unnamed sources as
saying.
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 3.1322 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.