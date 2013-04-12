Poland - Factors to Watch on April 12

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PGNIG The Polish gas monopoly plans to sell gas to Ukraine and use the neighbouring country's storage facilities, Parkiet quoted PGNiG chief executive Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa as saying. SOMFY The French producer of automatic controls and motors for shades and blinds launched its 120-million zloty ($38.3 million) investment in Niepolomice in southern Poland, Puls Biznesu reported. MONEY SUPPLY The Polish central bank will publish March M3 money supply data. Analysts polled by Reuters expect it to rise 5.8 percent compared to 5.6 percent the previous month. (1200) For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1322 Polish zlotys)