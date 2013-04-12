FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 12
April 12, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PGNIG 
    The Polish gas monopoly plans to sell gas to Ukraine and use
the neighbouring country's storage facilities, Parkiet quoted
PGNiG chief executive Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa as saying.
        
    SOMFY 
    The French producer of automatic controls and motors for
shades and blinds launched its 120-million zloty ($38.3 million)
investment in Niepolomice in southern Poland, Puls Biznesu
reported.
    
    MONEY SUPPLY
    The Polish central bank will publish March M3 money supply
data. Analysts polled by Reuters expect it to rise 5.8 percent
compared to 5.6 percent the previous month. (1200)
    
($1 = 3.1322 Polish zlotys)

