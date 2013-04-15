FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 15
April 15, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    LOT 
    Poland's flag carrier has lost "dozens of millions" of
zlotys because of the troubles related to Boeing's Dreamliner
and will seek compensation from the plane maker, its chief
executive told Rzeczpospolita.
    
    ACRON 
    The Russian fertiliser group raised its minority stake in
Polish state-controlled competitor Azoty Tarnow to 13
percent and offered it a strategic alliance. 
    
    INFLATION
    Polish statistics office to publish March inflation data.
Economists polled by Reuters expect consumer prices to rise 1.1
percent. (1200) 
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT
    Polish central bank to publish balance of payments data.
Analysts expect the current account deficit to stand at 1.52
billion euros. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
