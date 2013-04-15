UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on April 15

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, April 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

Romania’s central bank is expected to release February current account data.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania’s finance ministry tenders 300 million lei ($89.67 million) in seven-year treasury bonds.

OMV BUYS RWE STAKE IN NABUCCO GAS PIPELINE PROJECT

Austrian energy group OMV has bought German utility RWE’s nearly 17 percent stake in the Nabucco pipeline project that aims to bring Caspian gas to Europe, OMV said on Sunday.

CEE MARKETS

Hungarian 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest levels in nearly eight years and the forint gained on Friday as investors flocked into the country’s assets, which offer some of the highest yields in Europe.

INVESTMENT

* Germany’s Daimler might open an auto components factory in Romania, market sources said.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

* Prime Minister Victor Ponta said last month a big German carmaker will likely open a production plant in Romania.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

The ruling alliance made of Social Democrats and Liberals (USL) would get 60.1 percent of votes in an election, while the opposition Democrat-Liberals (PDL) would garner 14.1 percent, a survey by INSCOP pollster showed. Adevarul, Page 5

