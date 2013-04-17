Poland - Factors to Watch on April 17

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): DEFICIT Poland's general government deficit overshoot the goverment's previous estimates of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 but came in below 4 percent, the government's source told the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. WIRTUALNA POLSKA France Telecom's local arm TPSA is seeking a buyer for its web portal Wp.pl abroad, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes. Yahoo, Russian search engine Yandex and German media conglomerate Bertelsmann are among potential buyers, the newspaper says. ENERGA Polish state-controlled utility may takeover the state treasury's fully owned water power unit ZEW Niedzica before Energa is floated on the bourse later this year, daily Parkiet cites local analysts as saying. PGE Poland's No.1 utility may approve its new strategy this Thursday, daily Parkiet reported without naming its sources, adding that the government pushes the state-controlled company to refrain from mentioning Baltic wind farms in the plan. WAGES, EMPLOYMENT The statistics office releases March employment and corporate sector wages data. Economists polled by Reuters expect employment to fall 0.9 percent and salaries to increase by 2.75 percent. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX