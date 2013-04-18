FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jupiter says new British rules hit inflows
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Jupiter says new British rules hit inflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management said new British regulations caused a slowdown in its UK flows in the first quarter of the year, and it had to turn to international and wealth manager clients for net new money.

The firm said Britain’s Retail Distribution Review, which came into force this year and bans commission-based selling to consumers, had led to a “hiatus in IFA (independent financial advisor) flows” and a slow start to the year for its core UK retail client base.

Under the post-RDR system, people seeking financial advice will pay upfront fees to their advisors who will no longer receive commission from fund maangers for the products they sell. Regulators argue the new system will ensure independent advice.

However, Jupiter said overall net inflows came in at 209 million pounds ($318 million), boosting assets under management to 29.1 billion pounds, as international and wealth manager clients added more money.

The net inflows were below the 366 million pounds Numis analysts had forecast. Jupiter attracted 688 million pounds of net new money in the final three months of 2012.

New money was spread between its equity funds including the UK Special Situations and European unit trusts, Jupiter said, as well as less the risky Merlin Income and Strategic Bond fund.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.