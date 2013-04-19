Poland - Factors to Watch on April 19

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): TARNOW The board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) EBRD.UL agreed to buy a 5.75 percent stake in Polish chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow for 296.4 million zlotys ($94.3 million), EBRD said on its web site. PGNiG Poland's state-controlled gas monopoly said its sales rose to 5.4 billion cubic meters of gas in the first quarter from 4.2 bcm in the previous quarter. CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse closed its Polish brokerage operations due to a curbing equity market, daily Parkiet reported. BOND YIELDS Lower yields on Polish bonds will have a positive budget effect and may cut the expected debt servicing costs by at least 1.5 billion zlotys, deputy finance minister Wojciech Kowalczyk was quoted by daily Rzeczpospolita as saying. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX