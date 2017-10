LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated AA+/Aa1/AAA, announced on Monday its intention to tap its EUR6bn 1.5% January 2020 bond in the near future.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi and DZ are marketing the offering at mid-swaps plus 19bp.

The deal comes comes less than a week after the issuer successfully tapped its March 2016 0.5% bond for EUR1.5bn. That deal took the total size of the bond to EUR5.5bn.