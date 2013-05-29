FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on May 28
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
May 29, 2013 / 5:57 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    GDP
    The Polish statistics office will publish the gross domestic
product (GDP) for the first quarter with all its components.
Earlier this month the first estimate put the year-on-year
growth in the first three months of the year at surprisingly low
0.4 percent. (0800)
   
    DEBT
    The Finance Ministry is expected to publish its debt supply
figures for June.
    
    BOGDANKA 
    The coal miner plans to pay a dividend of 5.06 zlotys per
share, or a total 172 million zlotys ($53.1 million).
    
    DEFICIT
    Poland will remain under the excessive deficit procedure as
the European Commission take Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania
and Hungary off the list on Wednesday, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
quoted unnamed sources as saying.
    
    LOT 
    The troubled flag carrier will hold an annual shareholders
meeting on June 11 to decide on its future. Chief Executive
Sebastian Mikosz admitted LOT's 2012 loss would exceed 200
million zlotys, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
    
    ASSECO POLAND 
    The Chief Executive at Eastern Europe's No.1 software maker
told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna the company should announce a
Russian acquisition "in a few weeks."
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.