UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on May 29

BUCHAREST, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania’s coalition government of leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta holds weekly meeting from 0900 GMT.

DEBT TENDER

Romania’s finance ministry tenders 200 million lei ($59.38 million) in 15-year treasury bonds.

FIGHT TO GET BACK HOMES IS LEGACY OF ROMANIA‘S COMMUNIST PAST

Mihail and Valeriu Nitu spent 12 years fighting bureaucracy, corrupt officials and murky legislation to win compensation for their childhood home, which had been confiscated by Romania’s former communist government.

By then, the government had suspended all payments.

OMV SELLS 9 PCT NABUCCO PIPELINE STAKE TO GDF SUEZ

OMV AG has sold a stake of around 9 percent in the Nabucco West gas pipeline project to French group GDF SUEZ , bringing in a western European partner ahead of a decision due next month on whether the pipeline will be built.

CEE MARKETS

Hungary’s forint gained more than 1 percent on Tuesday after its central bank cut interest rates to an all-time low of 4.5 percent, taking advantage of low inflation to encourage signs of revival in the economy.

VIENNA INSURANCE Q1 PROFIT UP, PREMIUMS DIP

Vienna Insurance Group reported a worsening of its combined ratio on Tuesday and an unexpected decrease in premiums due to shrinking business in Poland.

GTC TO SELL ASSETS TO WEATHER ECONOMIC GLOOM

Warsaw-listed developer GTC plans real-estate sales to prop up its finances after taking a hammering from the effect of a slowing economy on property prices across southeast Europe.

SHALE GAS

The projects for the three shale gas exploration wells U.S. oil major Chevron plans to dig in Vaslui county will have to undergo environment impact assessments, the local environment protection agency said. Jurnalul National, Page 6

POSTA ROMANA

Romania’s communications ministry did not get any bid for a majority stake in state-owned postal service Posta Romana. The deadline for bids was May 28. Ziarul Financiar, Page 2

DANUBE BRIDGE

The Calafat-Vidin bridge between Romania and Bulgaria will be opened on June 14, Transport Minister Relu Fenechiu said.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 2