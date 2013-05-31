FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on May 31
#Bankruptcy News
May 31, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    CPI
    The central bank releases inflation expectations for May
(1200)
    
    KERNEL 
    The Ukrainian agricultural producer cut its core profit
guidance for its fiscal year ending in June by a tenth after it
fell by 30 percent in its third quarter as margins tightened in
its bulk oil segment. 
    
    ENERGA
    Poland is close to picking the advisor for the flotation of
the energy group. Writes Parkiet.
    
   
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

