Royal Bank of Scotland plans USD Tier 2 deal

LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - The Royal Bank of Scotland Group is preparing an issue of SEC Registered US Dollar denominated 10-year benchmark subordinated Tier 2 notes, a market source said on Monday.

The Ba2/BB+/BBB- rated issuer has mandated joint bookrunners Royal Bank of Scotland, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank, as well as joint-leads (no books) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ING and RBC Capital Markets to manage the sale.

The transaction is expected to be launched and priced as soon as later today. It is part of a USD1bn sized liability management exercise announced by the UK bank for various US dollar, euro, Australian dollar and Deutsche Mark denominated notes. (Reporting by Andrew Perrin; editing by Alex Chambers)