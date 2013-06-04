Poland - Factors to Watch on June 4

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): BOGDANKA Polish coal miner Bogdanka LWBP.WA plans to pay out dividends at 60 percent of its consolidated profits for 2013-2015, the company said in its strategy published on Monday night. PKN ORLEN The refining margin at Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA fell to $4.9 per barrel in May from $5.7 a month earlier, the company said on Monday. SYNTHOS Polish chemicals maker Synthos halted production at its three facilities in the Czech Republic due to risk that a pump station on the swollen Vltava river may be flooded, the company said on Monday. SHALE GAS Lack of regulations and smaller than previously expected reserves are the main reasons why global players scrap their shale gas operations in Poland, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily wrote quoting foreign experts. EURO Support among Polish firms for the country's euro adoption aspirations fell to 56 percent from 86 percent in 2010, according to daily Puls Biznesu. ELECTRICITY PRICES Three out of four Polish utilities plan to lower their power prices for households, daily Rzeczpospolita said quoting the head of the energy market watchdog, who is to approve new electricity tariffs within days. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX