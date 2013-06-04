FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on June 4
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 4, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on June 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    BOGDANKA 
    Polish coal miner Bogdanka LWBP.WA plans to pay out
dividends at 60 percent of its consolidated profits for
2013-2015, the company said in its strategy published on Monday
night. 
    
    PKN ORLEN 
    The refining margin at Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen
PKN.WA fell to $4.9 per barrel in May from $5.7 a month earlier,
the company said on Monday. 
    
    SYNTHOS 
    Polish chemicals maker Synthos halted production at its
three facilities in the Czech Republic due to risk that a pump
station on the swollen Vltava river may be flooded, the company
said on Monday. 
    
    SHALE GAS
    Lack of regulations and smaller than previously expected
reserves are the main reasons why global players scrap their
shale gas operations in Poland, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily
wrote quoting foreign experts. 
    
    EURO
    Support among Polish firms for the country's euro adoption
aspirations fell to 56 percent from 86 percent in 2010,
according to daily Puls Biznesu.
    
    ELECTRICITY PRICES
    Three out of four Polish utilities plan to lower their power
prices for households, daily Rzeczpospolita said quoting the
head of the energy market watchdog, who is to approve new
electricity tariffs within days. 

