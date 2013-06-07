FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on June 7
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 7, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on June 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    FX RESERVES
    The central bank releases its May foreign exchange reserves.
    
    SHALE GAS
    Companies looking for shale gas in Poland are still
sceptical about the new draft of shale gas law prepared by the
Environment Ministry saying it does not include many of their
postulates, Parkiet wrote. 
    
    OFFSHORE WINDFARMS
    Spanish Iberdrola scraps plans to build offshore
wind farms in Poland of about 2 gigawatts for some 24 billion
zlotys ($7.35 billion) after it was denied necessary permissions
from the Transportation Ministry, the Rzeczpospolita daily
wrote. 
    
    LOT 
    Air Berlin, British Airways and Singapore
Airlines may be interested in starting talks to buy Poland's
troubled flag carrier LOT, Puls Biznesu, wrote without citing
its sources.

