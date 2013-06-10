Poland - Factors to Watch on June 10

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): BOND MARKET Poland is not seeing a withdrawal of foreign long-term investors from the bond market, Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. PGE The Economy Ministry said the utility's 11.6 billion zlotys ($3.6 billion) project to build new coal-fired units in Opole power plant could be developed without state support, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. KGHM Europe's No. 2 copper producer wants to become a major supplier of uranium to Poland's first nuclear power plant, which is to be build in 10-12 years, Rzeczpospolita wrote. BUDGET Poland plans to introduce a new budget expenditure rule that would peg spending in a given year to its economic growth from the previous eight years, Puls Biznesu wrote. GDF SUEZ The French utility may join shale gas exploration in Poland and is ready to co-operate on the construction of Poland's first nuclear power plant, Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet told Rzeczpospolita. BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA The Polish unit of French lender BNP Paribas will issue 8.58 million shares to increase its freefloat on the Warsaw bourse to 15 percent, as agreed with Poland's financial regulator. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX