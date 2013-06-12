Whole loan repo still on BoE radar

LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - The Bank of England is still mulling using whole loan portfolios for its regular monthly long-term repo operations, according to Andrew Hauser, head of sterling markets division at the Bank.

This was a recommendation of the Winters report into the Bank’s sterling market facilities last May, but remains on the agenda as the Bank prepares to welcomes Mark Carney as the new Governor.

At the moment, whole loan portfolios are eligible collateral for the Bank’s liquidity insurance, the Discount Window Facility, and its emergency liquidity provision, the Extended Collateral Term Repo. But they are not usable in “normal” times.

Bill Winters, in his review of the Bank’s sterling operations, argued that “the Bank should consider adding the ECTR-eligible collateral [the widest set] to the ILTR [ordinary monthly repo], to put the provision of liquidity insurance against such collateral on a more routine footing.”

In other words, a bank using whole loan collateral to raise funds would not attract stigma or signal financial distress. This would free banks to raise central bank funds in ordinary times against most of their UK balance sheets, away from special facilities such as Funding for Lending.

Speaking on Tuesday at a repo market conference held by the International Capital Markets Association at the Thomson Reuters Building in London, Hauser also made the point that early repo markets in US Treasuries formed following changes in central bank policy - the development of a deep, liquid private sector market occurred because the Fed decided to provide liquidity to member banks by buying Treasuries from them.

Since the Bank began accepting whole loan portfolios for its emergency operations in 2011, the ECB has followed suit, deciding in December 2011 to allow specific national central banks with the capability (and desire) to do so to take whole loans. (Reporting by Owen Sanderson; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)