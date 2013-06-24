FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on June 24
June 24, 2013 / 6:02 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on June 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    KGHM, PGE 
    Poland is looking into bringing copper miner KGHM into a
consortium to build new energy units at a power plant in Opole,
southern Poland, with utility PGE, which dropped the project
over profitability worries, writes Dziennik.
    
    BANKS
    Poland's financial and market watchdog KNF will not agree to
mergers only meant to meet short term goals, its deputy head
tells Rzeczpospolita.

($1 = 3.1773 Polish zlotys)

