Poland - Factors to Watch on June 25

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): RATES AND ECONOMY Poland's economy could draw support from the weakening zloty but an excessively quick pace of its depreciation could pose a threat, a member of the Monetary Policy Council, Jerzy Hausner, said. NETIA, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Poland's No. 2 telecoms group Netia and German operator Deutsche Telekom remain in the running for GTS Central Europe, a provider of corporate telecoms services, wrote Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. PENSIONS The government is expected to consider the long-awaited review of the pensions and propose changes to the system. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that all options were open, including liquidation of the private pension funds or introducing voluntary pension savings in the private funds. RETAIL SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT The statistics office releases May retail sales and unemployment data. Economists polled by Reuters expect retail sales 0.25 percent up year-on-year and unemployment at 13.7 percent. (0800) BANKS Foreign banks are not targeting any Polish lenders at the moment, as there is little space for further market consolidation, the head of Poland's financial sector supervisor (KNF) Andrzej Jakubiak said. ($1 = 3.1773 Polish zlotys)