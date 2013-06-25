FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on June 25
#Bankruptcy News
June 25, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on June 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    RATES AND ECONOMY
    Poland's economy could draw support from the weakening zloty
but an excessively quick pace of its depreciation could pose a
threat, a member of the Monetary Policy Council, Jerzy Hausner,
said. 
    
    NETIA, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM 
    Poland's No. 2 telecoms group Netia and German operator
Deutsche Telekom remain in the running for GTS Central Europe, a
provider of corporate telecoms services, wrote Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna.
    
    PENSIONS
    The government is expected to consider the long-awaited
review of the pensions and propose changes to the system. Prime
Minister Donald Tusk has said that all options were open,
including liquidation of the private pension funds or
introducing voluntary pension savings in the private funds.
    
    RETAIL SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT
    The statistics office releases May retail sales and
unemployment data. Economists polled by Reuters expect retail
sales 0.25 percent up year-on-year and unemployment at 13.7
percent. (0800)
    
    BANKS
    Foreign banks are not targeting any Polish lenders at the
moment, as there is little space for further market
consolidation, the head of Poland's financial sector supervisor
(KNF) Andrzej Jakubiak said. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
