FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on June 28
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 28, 2013 / 6:02 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on June 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    CPI EXPECTATIONS
    Poland's central bank is scheduled to publish its inflation
expectations for June at 1200 GMT. The bank will also release
revised balance of payments data for the first quarter.
    
    DEBT SUPPLY
    Poland is expected to publish the debt supply for July and
the third quarter at 1300 GMT.
    
    BNP PARIBAS 
    The Polish unit of French lender BNP Paribas 
suspended its $215 million share issue plan due to what it
called "deeply adverse" conditions on the Warsaw stock exchange,
the bank said on Thursday. 
    
    BGZ 
    Dutch Rabobank may sell its Polish mid-sized
lender, BGZ, this year in a deal that could be worth
around 2.7 billion zlotys ($840.1 million), the daily Parkiet
reported on Friday without naming its sources. 
    
    GTS
    Poland's No.2 telecoms operator Netia teamed up
with PPF, a private equity fund controlled by the Czech
Republic's richest man Petr Kellner, to buy Poland-based
operator GTS Central Europe from Innova Capital fund, daily Puls
Biznesu reported without naming its sources.
    
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.