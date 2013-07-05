FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on July 5
July 5, 2013 / 5:52 AM / in 4 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on July 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    FX RESERVES
    The central bank presents its foreign exchange reserves for
June. In May, the figure stood at 84.7 billion euros.
    
    POLL
    Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) fell nine percentage
points behind the rightist Law and Justice (PiS) in a poll
published in Thursday, reflecting its growing unpopularity in
the midst of a painful economic slowdown. 
    
    ORBIS 
    French Accor's Polish arm plans to invest 100
million zlotys ($30.2 million) until end-2014 to modernise its
key hotels, Orbis' chief executive Laurent Picheral told daily
Parkiet.
        
($1 = 3.3111 Polish zlotys)

