Iraq No.2 telecom operator Asiacell names new CEO
September 9, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Iraq No.2 telecom operator Asiacell names new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Iraq’s number two telecommunications operator Asiacell has named Amer al-Sunna as chief executive, the company’s parent firm Ooredoo said in a statement on Monday.

Sunna previously worked for Ooredoo’s units in Jordan and the Philippines before joining Asiacell as managing director in February.

Asiacell listed on the Iraqi bourse in February following a $1.27 billion share sale. It had a 36 percent share of Iraq’s mobile subscribers at the end of 2012, according to rival Zain’s annual report.

Ooredoo, which owns a 64 percent stake in Asiacell, changed its name from Qatar Telecom earlier this year. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

