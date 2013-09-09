UPDATE 1-Iraq No.2 telecom operator Asiacell names new CEO

(Adds former CEO details, recent financial performance)

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Iraq’s number two telecommunications firm Asiacell has named Amer al-Sunna as chief executive, the company’s parent firm Ooredoo said in a statement on Monday, seven months after his predecessor announced plans to quit.

Sunna previously worked for Ooredoo’s units in Jordan and the Philippines before joining Asiacell as managing director in February.

In January, Asiacell said Sunna’s predecessor, Diar Ahmed, planned to step down as CEO to become chief adviser to the company’s chairman Faruq Mustafa Rasul.

At the time, Asiacell said Ahmed would remain at the helm until a replacement was appointed.

Ahmed’s LinkedIn profile states he was Asiacell CEO from January 2008 to July 2013.

Asiacell listed on the Iraqi bourse in February following a $1.27 billion share sale. It had a 36 percent share of Iraq’s mobile subscribers at the end of June, according to Qatar’s Ooredoo.

Asiacell made a net profit of $141.8 million in the second quarter, up 7.9 percent from a year earlier, while revenue rose 4.9 percent to $486.7 million over the same period, Ooredoo’s financial statement shows.

Ooredoo, which owns a 64 percent stake in Asiacell, changed its name from Qatar Telecom earlier this year. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)