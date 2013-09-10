TABLE-Europe Energy Exchange says power futures volume up in H1

MUNICH, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) on Tuesday detailed the performance of its power, gas and carbon contracts in the first half of 2013. EEX, which is majority owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse , provides a hub for German, French, Austrian and Swiss power, German gas and European and carbon trading. Here are details from EEX (allowing for rounding): VOLUME H1 '12 H1 '13 YR/YR CHANGE Spot power Epex Spot (TWh) 170.7 170.3 - 0.2 pct Power futures (TWh) 480.9 582.4 + 21 pct Spot and futures gas (in TWh) 35.7 52.4 + 47 pct Spot, futures emissions allowances (in mln t CO2) 74.9 385.0 + 414 pct EEX said its flagship power futures products showed a year-on-year gain because the exchange pulled over-the-counter (OTC) business away into its regulated market. Spot gas turnover also rose sharply. A significant boost to carbon volumes came from winning the commission for hosting EU allowance auctions permanently for Germany. This complements the related role of EEX as the transitory auction host for 25 EU countries in the 2013-2020 period. Bourse membership stood at 223 at the end of June, up from 215 year earlier. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jason Neely)