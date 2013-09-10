FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Europe Energy Exchange says power futures volume up in H1
September 10, 2013 / 11:18 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Europe Energy Exchange says power futures volume up in H1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUNICH, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) on Tuesday detailed the
performance of its power, gas and carbon contracts in the first half of 2013.
    EEX, which is majority owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse
, provides a hub for German, French, Austrian and Swiss power, German gas and European
and carbon trading.
    Here are details from EEX (allowing for rounding): 
    
                                                      VOLUME H1 '12  H1 '13        YR/YR CHANGE
                                                                                   
 Spot power Epex Spot (TWh)                           170.7          170.3         - 0.2 pct
 Power futures (TWh)                                  480.9          582.4         + 21 pct
 Spot and futures gas (in TWh)                        35.7           52.4          + 47 pct
 Spot, futures emissions allowances (in mln t CO2)    74.9           385.0         + 414 pct
                                                                                   
 
    EEX said its flagship power futures products showed a year-on-year gain because the exchange
pulled over-the-counter (OTC) business away into its regulated market. Spot gas turnover also
rose sharply.
    A significant boost to carbon volumes came from winning the commission for hosting EU
allowance auctions permanently for Germany.
    This complements the related role of EEX as the transitory auction host for 25 EU countries
in the 2013-2020 period.    
    Bourse membership stood at 223 at the end of June, up from 215 year earlier.

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
