Bunds fall as receding concerns over Syria underpin stocks

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Tuesday as receding concerns of military action against Syria supported global stock markets.

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday he saw a possible breakthrough in the crisis with Syria after Russia proposed that its ally hand over chemical weapons for destruction, offering a path that averts planned U.S. military strikes.

German Bunds were 45 ticks lower at 137.17, with European stocks seen rising.

“It takes the geopolitical bid out of things,” one trader said.